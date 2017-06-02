3 officers wounded in shootout in Laredo

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Laredo police department, 3 of their officers were shot today while apprehending a murder suspect. — HPOU (@HPOUTX) June 2, 2017

Three Laredo police officers have been wounded in a shootout.The officers were hurt while apprehending a murder suspect, according to the Houston Police Officer's Union. They tweeted their thoughts and prayers are with those officers.TV station KGNS is reporting the officers have been critically wounded. The suspect involved may be 'down' as well. It's unclear if that suspect is wounded or in custody.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.