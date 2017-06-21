NEWS

3 hospitalized after southeast Houston apartment fire

3 hospitalized after southeast Houston apartment fire

Three people were hospitalized and a firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation after flames damaged an apartment in southeast Houston on Wednesday.

The Houston Fire Department was called to the Sabo Village Apartment, near Sabo Road and Fuqua Street, at about 2 p.m.

A teen and two adults were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and lacerations from the fire. A firefighter was also treated at the scene.

The fire department said eight units were affected in the incident. The American Red Cross was assigned to assist impacted residents.

Citing a preliminary investigation, HFD said the fire may have started in the kitchen. An investigation is under way.
