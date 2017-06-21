3 hospitalized after southeast Houston apartment fire

The Houston Fire Department was called to the Sabo Village Apartment, near Sabo Road and Fuqua Street, at about 2 p.m.
A teen and two adults were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and lacerations from the fire. A firefighter was also treated at the scene.
The fire department said eight units were affected in the incident. The American Red Cross was assigned to assist impacted residents.
Citing a preliminary investigation, HFD said the fire may have started in the kitchen. An investigation is under way.
