3 firefighters among 18 hurt in NYC high-rise building fire

MANHATTAN, NY --Three firefighters are among 18 people hurt in a high-rise apartment building fire on Manhattan's Upper West Side Thursday afternoon.
The three-alarm fire broke out on West 59th Street near Tenth Avenue just after 5 p.m.
A total of 13 people were hurt in the fire, three of them seriously. The three FDNY firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This video from Eyewitness News viewer Harold Abrams shows flames shooting out of the apartment:
Big fire across from my building on W.60th St. — Harold Abrams (@haroldabrams) December 22, 2016
And this video shows the flames from up above, via Brian Santoro:
My view from earlier. 515 W. 59th. — Brian Santoro (@briansantoro) December 22, 2016
Fire officials said the fire started in a third-floor apartment.
FDNY trucks lined the streets surrounding the building and officers shut down traffic in the area.