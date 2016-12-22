NEWS

3 firefighters among 18 hurt in NYC high-rise building fire

MANHATTAN, NY --
Three firefighters are among 18 people hurt in a high-rise apartment building fire on Manhattan's Upper West Side Thursday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire broke out on West 59th Street near Tenth Avenue just after 5 p.m.

A total of 13 people were hurt in the fire, three of them seriously. The three FDNY firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This video from Eyewitness News viewer Harold Abrams shows flames shooting out of the apartment:

And this video shows the flames from up above, via Brian Santoro:

Fire officials said the fire started in a third-floor apartment.

FDNY trucks lined the streets surrounding the building and officers shut down traffic in the area.
