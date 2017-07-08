3 dead in Crosby apartment fire

Three people died in an early morning apartment fire that gutted one building and damaged another. Fifty-eight people are said to have been displaced by the fire.The fire was reported before 6:30 Saturday morning at a complex on FM 2100 in Crosby. Firefighters from Crosby and Baytown responded.Neighbors worked to get residents out of the units as fire travelled into the roof. Flames rapidly spread, as well as smoke and intense heat.Ray Paz lives behind his family's tire shop just a few feet from the apartment building that caught fire."I saw a woman trying to get out and she fell out of her wheelchair. I picked her up and someone else helped me. People were just trying to get away from the heat," said Paz.Initially, three people were unaccounted for. Saturday afternoon, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed three bodies were found inside the building. It's believed they were all located in the same upstairs apartment unit. Family members came to the scene. A Fire Marshal's spokesperson said they were told about the fatalities but can't confirm it's their loved ones until the medical examiner confirms the victim's identities.A temporary shelter for residents to meet with the Red Cross was set up at Crosby Middle School. Some displaced tenants are staying at area motels.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Part of that will include whether smoke detectors were functioning in apartments.