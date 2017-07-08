NEWS

3 dead in Crosby apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

3 bodies found after 3-alarm apartment fire in Crosby

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people died in an early morning apartment fire that gutted one building and damaged another. Fifty-eight people are said to have been displaced by the fire.

The fire was reported before 6:30 Saturday morning at a complex on FM 2100 in Crosby. Firefighters from Crosby and Baytown responded.

Neighbors worked to get residents out of the units as fire travelled into the roof. Flames rapidly spread, as well as smoke and intense heat.

Ray Paz lives behind his family's tire shop just a few feet from the apartment building that caught fire.

"I saw a woman trying to get out and she fell out of her wheelchair. I picked her up and someone else helped me. People were just trying to get away from the heat," said Paz.

Initially, three people were unaccounted for. Saturday afternoon, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed three bodies were found inside the building. It's believed they were all located in the same upstairs apartment unit. Family members came to the scene. A Fire Marshal's spokesperson said they were told about the fatalities but can't confirm it's their loved ones until the medical examiner confirms the victim's identities.

A temporary shelter for residents to meet with the Red Cross was set up at Crosby Middle School. Some displaced tenants are staying at area motels.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Part of that will include whether smoke detectors were functioning in apartments.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsapartmentapartment firefire rescuefireCrosby
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Apartment complex tries to improve reputation
Suspect sought in armed robbery of SW Houston Motel 6
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
ANALYSIS: A world without US leadership
More News
Top Stories
James Harden inks richest NBA contract extension ever
Apartment complex tries to improve reputation
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston
A look back at Tourniquet Killer's reign of terror
Suspect sought in armed robbery of SW Houston Motel 6
There's a small chance for big storms
Show More
What people miss about living in Texas
Shia LaBeouf arrested for public drunkenness
METRO bus driver prevents possible tragedy
METRO bus stabbing victim recounts steak knife attack
Video shows panda cub keeps falling out of trees
More News
Top Video
Apartment complex tries to improve reputation
Suspect sought in armed robbery of SW Houston Motel 6
Brothers prank call Fulshear Police Department 25 times
Turtles cause emergency response at JFK Airport
More Video