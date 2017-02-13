NEWS

3 Cy-Fair schools went in secure the building mode due to police activity in the area

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District (Cy-Fair ISD)

CYPRESS (KTRK) --
Three Cy-Fair Independent School District schools went into secure mode Monday due to police activity in the area, Harris County officials said.

Cook Middle School, Bang Elementary and Gleason Elementary went into secure the building mode around 1pm in the 10000 block of West Road.

Harris Co. says the suspects are in custody.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family speaks out about Baytown missing teen
Gas station owner shoots man in store
Putin Not a Friend, Poisoned Russian Activist's Wife Tells Trump
'Actionable Intelligence' in Qaeda Material Captured by U.S. Commandos in Yemen: Official
Canadian prime minister makes 1st visit to Trump's White House
More News
Top Stories
Gas station owner shoots man in store
Mystery smell: Officials investigate strange odor
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
No students injured on board bus involved in hit and run
Verizon pulled back into unlimited data game
Texas bills proposed to make divorce more difficult
Valentine's Day storms head towards Houston
Show More
Doll based on transgender teen to debut at toy fair
Couple who battled cancer together tie the knot
'Aggressive' dog attacks and kills elderly woman
Man riding bicycle struck by SUV in Jersey Village
Man pulled from burning car seconds before explosion
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
PHOTOS: Runners strip down in the Cupid Undie Run
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
More Photos