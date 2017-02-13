NEWS

3 Cy-Fair schools currently in secure the building mode due to police activity in the area

CYPRESS (KTRK) --
Three Cy-Fair Independent School District schools are in secure mode Monday after two suspects fled in the area, Harris County officials said.

Cook Middle School, Bang Elementary and Gleason Elementary went into secure the building mode around 1pm.

Harris Co. says the suspects are not in custody, and they continue to search the area for them.

