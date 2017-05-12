NEWS

3 children missing and at least 6 hurt in Montgomery Co. fire

Fire officials said a grandfather, grandmother, a man and a child were taken to the hospital after a fire burned through homes on Johnson Road near Tamina.

TAMINA, Texas (KTRK) --
Three children are missing after a fire tore through three homes in Montgomery County. At least six people were injured.

The fire started around 4 a.m.

Fire officials said a grandfather, grandmother, a man and a 10-year-old girl were taken to the hospital after a fire burned through homes on Johnson Road near Tamina.

Two Shenandoah police officers suffered smoke inhalation after they tried to rescue family members from the flames.



Two boys and a girl, believed to be between the ages of 3 and 11, are now unaccounted for, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal.

The 10-year-old child, his father and grandfather have suffered critical burns, officials said. The grandmother is stable and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands with cuts.

Officials said it appears three children did not make it out of the house fire.



Neighbors told ABC13 that the pastor of a church is the homeowner and was one of the people hurt in the fire.

Fire officials said there were eight people living in the home.

