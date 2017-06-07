Houston police arrested three suspects connected to a burglary of a Cash Advance store in southeast Houston.Officers said several people broke into the Cash Advance off Telephone Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday.Police found the suspects 12 miles away at a house in the Fifth Ward. Officers said they recovered some stolen property. There's no word on what items were taken.The store was closed at the time of the burglary.Police said the investigation will determine what charges the suspects face.