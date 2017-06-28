NEWS

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 10-month-old

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old.

This was a crime that outraged people in the Houston area. Messiah Marshall was shot and killed on June 14 outside of the Nob Hill Apartments while he was with his father.

RELATED: 'He was something special': Mom of infant killed in shooting wants justice for son

Kravon Human was arrested Tuesday for the death of Messiah. He has been charged with capital murder. He is the second to be charged in the case. Jared Balogun has also been charged with capital murder.

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old boy in southwest Houston.



According to prosecutors, Balogun admitted to his role in the case.

The baby boy's father told police he was outside with Messiah in his arms when three men approached him shooting.

The search for a third person connected to the shooting is ongoing.

