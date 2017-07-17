NEWS

2nd Hedwig Village murder suspect under suicide watch

2nd Hedwig Village murder suspect appears in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A caregiver accused of the murder of a 79-year-old woman in her Hedwig Village home appeared for the first time in court this morning.

Timesha Wilson remains held at the Harris County Jail without bond and under suicide watch.

The 22-year-old was arrested last Friday for her alleged role in the slaying of Janiel Bernard earlier this month.

Wilson is the caregiver of Michael Susberry, who was also arrested in the case.

In court Monday, prosecutors revealed Wilson allegedly conspired with Susberry to rob Bernard. Both went over to the home and ransacked the place.

Prosecutors said she did not physically get involved in the assault, but was with Susberry at a hotel hours after the killing.

Detectives identified Susberry as the son of Bernard's former housekeeper. They stated he admitted to the murder.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with Eyewitness News, Susberry said the victim was good to him and his mother. He also asked for forgiveness from her family.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Hedwig Village murder suspect speaks from behind bars

A suspect in the murder of a Hedwig Village woman spoke exclusively to ABC13.

