Car wash shooting leaves 5 dead, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

5 people were found dead at a car wash in Pennsylvania, police say. (KTRK)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
Five people were found dead early Sunday at a car wash in suburban Pennsylvania and police say they have no motive yet for the shooting.

The shooting at Ed's Car Wash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The victims were identified as three men and two women, but their names and further information about them was not immediately disclosed. One person was injured.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital, according to a state trooper. He said two of the victims were found inside a pickup truck and two others were found outside in the car wash's parking lot.

An injured person was taken to a hospital, but it's not clear if that person was shot, state police said. Further information about that person was not released.

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found.

Three vehicles were towed from the location. Two were pickup trucks - including the one that two of the victims were found in - and the other was a sedan.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video