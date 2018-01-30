Missing River Oaks teen found safe, according to Equusearch

EquuSearch is still searching for the missing River Oaks teen. (KTRK)

By and Marla Carter
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas EquuSearch has found 17-year-old Wilson Stratton.

According to reports, he was found on the street in the 7000 block of North Shepherd.

WATCH: Emotional father was able to talk to his son for the first time in over a week
Father reacts to news that his missing son had been found safe after 10 days.


Stratton was taken to Texas Children's Hospital to be checked out.

Searchers and law enforcement had received tips of sightings. Investigators say they were able to coordinate sightings with surveillance video, giving them a general idea of Stratton's location.

"Buddy, you know what we're going to get through this. There's nothing that love and God's love can't solve, so that's all you need to remember," said Stan Stratton in a conversation with his son.

Wilson had been missing for 10 days. His family says they felt like it had been an eternity.

The teen was described as young, healthy and social, but his father says there were several things that worried him: No digital footprint of Wilson and his struggle with a recent death in his family.

"Wilson, you are loved by more people than you can possibly know," said Stan Stratton.

A father's love and heartbreak brought dozens of people together Monday morning to search for Wilson.
Tim Miller gives an update on missing teen from last seen in River Oaks.



Wilson's father says his son was struggling emotionally with his mother's death. The teenager was seeing a therapist and was on medication.

The teen has left his home before but always returned.

"We know that God will channel the strength of your mother to you and that you will come home safely," said Wilson's father, speaking directly to his son, hoping he hears him.

Stratton thanks the community for their prayers and support.

"Ladies and gentleman for the first time in over a week, I am a happy man," said Stratton.
