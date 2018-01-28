17-foot python bites 4-year-old at outdoors expo

On the first day of the Chicagoland fishing, travel and outdoor expo, Schaumburg police say a 17 foot python bit a 4-year-old-girl.The incident happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. Police say the girl and her family were at the snake exhibit when the python struck."We have three grand-kids, and you know, we worry about our dog biting our grand-kids, but to have a python bite a little 4-year-old girl, I would be devastated if I was the mother," expo attendee Janie Tiffany said.Schaumburg police say the little girl was transported to Alexian Brothers medical center with non-life threatening injuries.The incident is still under investigation. No word yet on what the circumstances were regarding the python or its handler.