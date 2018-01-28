PETS & ANIMALS

ZIONSVILLE, Indiana (KTRK) --
A man has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after police say he beat a 4-month-old puppy so badly that he broke multiple bones.

Holly Brand says that her daughter's excitement for her new puppy didn't last long because her boyfriend Lemontrae Bible started hurting the puppy.

"He had pistol whipped her and actually had broken a tooth," Brand said.

Brand says the abuse started after the puppy peed on the floor.

"I don't think a real human that has feelings for anything can do something like that," Brand says.

Halsey was so abused that she suffered extensive jaw and head fractures, broken bones and had to have a tube inserted so that she could get nutrients while she recovers.

"Through the process of multiple diagnostic tests we've realized that this has probably been going on for a while, more than one incident," Dr. Johnny said.

The puppy, Halsey, was taken to Every Dog Counts rescue group who will eventually find her a forever home.

"If there is a voiceless victim that you know is being injured, whether that's a child or a puppy or an elderly person if they don't have their own voice its really important people contact authorities to help them, " Tara Harris with Every Dog Counts said.
