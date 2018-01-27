FIGHT BREAKS OUT: Driver throws bike at cyclist in apparent road rage

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --An apparent road rage incident was caught on video in Pittsburgh. The viral video appears to show a driver getting into a fight with a cyclist.
Matthew Hajduk told WPXI that the apparent road rage started with the driver of an SUV driving erratically behind the bicyclist near the intersection of Fifth and Bellefield avenues.
"The cyclist turned around and gestured and threw his hands up like, 'What the hell, man?' Obviously, it's not cool. The guy at that point opened his door and that's when I pulled out my phone."
In the video, you can see the driver pick up the bike and throw it at the man.
A spokeswoman for Pittsburgh police told WPXI that no one had reported the incident.