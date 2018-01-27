Stanford's Bryce Love takes home coveted Lombardi Award

Chad Hennings welcomes the great Pete Dawkins to the Lombardi Hall of Fame! #LombardiHonors — Honors & Award Show (@LombardiHonors) January 28, 2018

During the annual Lombardi Honors and Award Show in Houston, Stanford running back Bryce Love took home the top honor.Love was named the recipient of the Lombardi Award.The annual award recognizes an NCAA Division I player, regardless of position, based on performance, leadership, character, and resiliency. The Lombardi Foundation, which gives the award, is based in Houston.Other awards presented Saturday night included former UCF head coach Scott Frost winning the Lombardi Coach of the Year and Greg Headington awarded the Lombardi Humanitarian Award.The Lombardi Award, named after legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, has been presented since 1970.