SPORTS

Sisters heading to the Olympics to play for different countries

EMBED </>More Videos

Sisters compete for different nations in Olympics (KTRK)

MINNESOTA (KTRK) --
Two sisters are heading to Pyeonchang to play ice hockey in the Olympics but they won't be taking the ice under the same flag.

Hannah Brandt will be playing for the USA Women's Olympic Hockey Team. Her sister Marissa will be playing for a unified Korea team.

Robin and Greg Brandt had been trying to have a baby for several years when they went through the adoption process.

Right before they found out Marissa would be arriving from Korea, the couple found out they were expecting.

Hannah and Marissa grew up close in age and became best friends.

They started on the ice when they were around 4 years old as figure skaters. Then Hannah started ice hockey. When Marissa saw how much fun her sister was having she switched, too.

The sisters say the sport has brought them even closer and they've been able to bond over a sport they both love.

The family says they always planned on visiting Korea someday but never imagined it would be under these circumstances.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOlympicssiblingsu.s. & worldMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video