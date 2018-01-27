SOCIETY

LET THERE BE LIGHT! Montrose bridge lights return with support from leaders and community

Montrose bridge lights return with support from leaders and community. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're driving down the Southwest Freeway in Montrose, you may notice something a little different. The bridge lights are back on after days of darkness.

The lights were turned off on Jan. 19 because the Montrose Management District could not pay the utility bill while under a temporary court order, city officials said.

In a tweet on Friday, Mayor Sylvester Turner offered to commit campaign funds to restore the bridge lights.



"We are incredibly humbled and honored to have our local community step forward with generous offers of donations and support to turn the bridge lights back on," Ben Brewer, executive director of Montrose Management District, said in a statement. "These bridge lights are a powerful symbol of Houston's unity, diversity and ingenuity and we are beyond delighted to turn them back on."

Donations were accepted from the community and Reliant Energy also contributed to restoring the bridge lights.

"Now we can indeed light the night with color again, thanks to a very quickly formed partnership," Turner said in a statement. "It shows how bright the results can be when Houstonians work together."

ABC13's Christine Dobbyn has the latest on a legal feud that is cutting off the lights on the Montrose District bridge lights.

