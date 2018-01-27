PETS & ANIMALS

Owner says nearly 500,000 bees were intentionally killed

EMBED </>More Videos

Bee keeper suspects foul play in death of 500,000 bees (KTRK)

ZEBULON, North Carolina (KTRK) --
The owner of a North Carolina bee keeping company says someone intentionally killed her company's bees.

Nearly 500,000 bees were found dead, in piles around their hives.

"I have to tell you, it's a little hard to look at, even for me," said beekeeper Shannon Baxter.

The dead bees were found by the handful. Of the 32 hives at the company, only six survived.

Baxter is the owner of Baxter's Bees. The family business produces honey and bees wax.

Not only are the bees vital to her business, they also play an important role in the local food chain.

Baxter says a few weeks ago the hives were healthy but suddenly most of the bees died.

"The bees had plenty to eat, they were warm, they were dry and now they are gone," said Baxter.

She said it looks like the hives were turned and parts of them looked like they were kicked and damaged.

A friend even noticed footprints in the snow leading up to the hives.

"Senselessly killing all of the bees inside the colonies is gut-wrenching," said Baxter.

The FDA is testing a sample of the bees to find out what killed them.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbeesbusinessvandalismu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video