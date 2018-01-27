Police: 4-year-old found dead after accidentally shooting himself

4-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 4-year-old boy was found dead after accidentally shooting himself Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to Texas City police, investigators were called to the 2800 block of Lynn Circle around 1:20 p.m.

Police said the boy found a small handgun in a bedroom and fatally shot himself.

The child's grandmother was caring for him at the time of the shooting.
