A 4-year-old boy was found dead after accidentally shooting himself Saturday afternoon, police said.According to Texas City police, investigators were called to the 2800 block of Lynn Circle around 1:20 p.m.Police said the boy found a small handgun in a bedroom and fatally shot himself.The child's grandmother was caring for him at the time of the shooting.