Man claims valet gave his $300,000 Ferrari to the wrong person

An Orlando man says a valet gave his Ferrari to someone else. Now he's suing for gross negligence.Skip Fowler handed his $300,000 Ferrari to the valet at the Marriott property in St. Petersburg assuming they'd take care of it.Well, the valet ended up giving it to Levi Miles who implied the car was his, but never presented a ticket.The owner claims Miles didn't even know how to drive the car and caused $10,000 worth of damage."It's unfortunate that it came to this. I told them what the bills were, sent them the information. We were a few thousand dollars apart and they pulled the plug. I guess they thought I'd crumble," said Fowler.Police arrested Miles. He is now facing grand theft and cocaine charges.Miles told police he took the car to impress a woman he met earlier in the day.