Michigan State students protest amid Nassar scandal

Students at Michigan State University are rallying to support the survivors of Larry Nassar's sex abuse.The protest, March for Survivors and Change at MSU took place Friday night.The protesters handed over a list of demands to the university, including a statement on how future sex abuse allegations will be handled.Nassar is a former MSU doctor who also worked for USA gymnastics.He was sentenced to up to 175 year on Wednesday, for abusing women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.Nassar faced accusations from more than 150 women, including Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas.He pleaded guilty to seven counts of misconduct.The MSU and USA gymnastics are now facing a string of lawsuits, some claiming that officials ignored reports of Nassar's abuseMultiple investigations are also underway.And Michigan State president, Lou Anna Simon, is also stepping down.