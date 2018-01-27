Man saves friend who quickly disappeared after jumping into snow

A day on the slopes almost turned deadly when a man watched his friend quickly sink into fresh snow. (KTRK)

WHISTLER, Canada (KTRK) --
A snowboarder was nearly killed when he jumped into a pile of fresh snow.

Nigel Beaupre and his friend were out enjoying 2-feet of fresh powder in Whistler, Canada when his friend jumped off a small cliff.

Beaupre watched in horror as his friend quickly sank and disappeared.

The heart-stopping moment was caught on camera.

Beaupre raced over and was able to clear the snow from his friend's face so he could breathe.

Eventually, he was able to dig his friend out and bring him to safety.
