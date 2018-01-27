Brawl erupts between fans, players after basketball game

Fans at a college basketball game captured video of a brawl between players and spectators Wednesday night.The fight was so bad that authorities say some people could face criminal charges.Elizabeth City State men's basketball team was seen in the shocking video throwing punches with fans at the end of a game against Virginia State University.The video shows some fans watching the brawl in total shock, while others rush over to break up the commotion.In one clip of the video, you can see an Elizabeth City State University player punching someone before a crowd of people rush over.A VSU spokesperson says the brawl started as the teams left the basketball court to go to their locker rooms.Students at the game say the entire Virginia State men's basketball team was inside of their locker rooms and had nothing to do with the brawl."I take this as good because we didn't end up in the brawl, we didn't fight. You didn't see our players there," VSU student Trevon Edwards said.Virginia State defeated the vikings 67 to 64."People can't take a loss. I mean, at the end of the day all I'm gonna say is I'm proud of the Trojans. Obviously, we're not going to go into a brawl for no reason," Edwards added.Virginia State University says it plans to increase security at future sporting events on campus.