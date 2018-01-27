A Kentucky mother says she just couldn't contain herself in a court room where she came face to face with the man who allegedly stabbed her two sons to death, then burned their bodies."Aint nobody going to sit in court and hold their composure and have a demon turn around and laugh about killing your kids," said Marie Wren.Wren was forcibly removed from the court room after her outburst.The distraught mother yelled, "Lock me up. Lock me up. Why don't you let me get him? He's sick."The judge told her she would have to control herself or stay home.Wren says she won't rest until she gets justice for her sons.