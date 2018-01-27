Burglary suspect ram police car, crashes into innocent driver

A Houston police officer and another driver are recovering after a crash in north Houston overnight.Police say just before 1 a.m. a man driving a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck ran a red light at Crosstimbers and Airline, crashing into an officer's SUV.The pickup truck also hit another vehicle while attempting to flee the crash.According to reports, the pickup truck driver was later arrested trying to break into homes.The suspect is facing burglary of habitation charges and felony evading arrest charges.