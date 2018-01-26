Sex offender caught with heart-shaped ecstasy pills during traffic stop

Registered sex offender found with drugs inside vehicle in Fort Bend County. (KTRK)

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
What started as a traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker turned into a drug arrest in Fort Bend County Friday afternoon.

That's just the beginning of the story.

According to Constable Wayne Thompson, a Precinct 3 deputy pulled over the vehicle, "but he noticed the driver was nervous."

When the deputy ran the driver's name in the database, he learned why.

"He's a registered sex offender, so the deputy asked if he had permission to search his car. He agreed," said Thompson. "The deputy found an aspirin bottle and we opened it and found what tested positive for ecstasy, and it was in the shape of candies like hearts."

The driver was identified as James Loran Rigeway, who will be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life, according to the state's registry website. It's the result of a 1982 conviction for burglary of a habitation with intent to sexually assault.

"He's a registered sex offender and that's a great concern for us especially when he has pills that are shaped like candies and it obviously makes you wonder what he was doing and who he wanted to use those with," said Thompson.

Rigway is now charged with drug possession.
