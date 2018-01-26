BUZZWORTHY

Delivery guy's hilarious doorbell gaffe captured on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Whataburger delivery guy hilariously realizes his mistake

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
A food delivery guy in the San Antonio area is the star of a funny viral video that captures his reaction to an honest mistake.

The video starts out pretty normal when the driver with Whataburger in hand rings the doorbell.

He dives into shame when he realizes something.

The homeowner had a wreath hanging with a sign which said, "Do not ring doorbell. Sleeping baby will wake and we will get annoyed."

His reaction to what he had just done prompts a facepalm on the delivery guy's part.

After the video was posted, the mother at the home said she was not angry. Despite that, the driver kept apologizing.

In an attempt to make things right, the delivery company sent the family a gift basket.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyviral videodelivery serviceSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video