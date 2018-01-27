Update on multiple-shooting scene at DJ Food Store at Bammel N Houston & Vets Memorial: 1 man is confirmed dead and 2 men are wounded. Suspect (no description yet) is at large. Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. 713-222-TIPS #hounews pic.twitter.com/rB4r2xH4Mq — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 27, 2018

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video of the suspects accused of shooting multiple people in northwest Harris County.One person was killed and two others were injured after the shooting outside of a store on Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.Deputies said that an unknown female was outside the store being harassed by three Hispanic males when three males from inside the store observed what happened and attempted to help the woman.As the victims approached altercation, the suspects started shooting.One person was shot in the leg and another person was shot in the back. Both people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.Deputies confirmed that the deceased male was the son of the owner of DJ Food Store.Investigators are looking for three Hispanic males. The shooter is described as a heavy set Hispanic male, wearing a black and red two tone shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.The second suspect is described as an older Hispanic male between the ages of 40 to 50, medium to heavy build, wearing a blue and plaid stripe jacket and a light colored shirt with blue jeans.The third suspect was described as a medium to heavy set Hispanic male wearing a black jacket and a light blue shirt.Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.