'Goodnight Charlie's' brings tacos and more to Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas --A new country dance hall, bar and restaurant, offering tacos and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Goodnight Charlie's, the fresh arrival is located at 2531 Kuester St. in Montrose.
This new honky tonk--which pays homage to legendary cattle rancher Charles Goodnight--is the latest project from master sommelier David Keck of Uchi and Camerata. The eatery offers live music and the menu features a variety of Tex-Mex-influenced dishes.
Look for items like cheesesteak tacos with queso Oaxaca and house-pickled veggies; chicken fried steak with mashed avocado, chipotle salsa, and country ham; and "5 Leches" funnel cake with Blue Heron cajeta (sweetened caramelized goat's milk), whipped cream, and cherry. (You can see the full food menu here.)
The menu features an extensive list of libations including agave, whiskey and bourbon, bottled and draft brews, and signature cocktails like the "Fool's Errand" with Tito's vodka, seasonal fresh fruits, citrus, and soda. (Check out the full drink menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Goodnight Charlie's has already made a good impression.
Michael M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 8th, said: "You didn't even know Montrose needed this place until you go in. But then you get it. Unpretentious, bustling, homegrown, and hometown honky tonk."
And Saar J. said: "We went on an adventure and ended up at this place on a Thursday night. We weren't expecting a literal version of Tex-Mex, as in live country music and tacos but we loved the vibe, the food, the drinks, the interior and most of all the staff. I would have given six stars if that was possible, 'cause the restrooms were clean!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Goodnight Charlie's is open Monday-Saturday from 4pm-2am, and Sunday from noon-midnight.