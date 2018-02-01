REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,400 Rent You In Houston, Today?

What can $1,400 rent you in Houston (KTRK)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Houston if you've got $1,400 / month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings.

99 N Post Oak Ln., #6311 (Greater Uptown)




Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 99 N Post Oak Ln. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space.Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

155 Birdsall St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 155 Birdsall St. (at Memorial). It's also listed for $1,400 / month for its 694-square-feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7138 Sharpcrest St. (Sharpstown)




Here's a single-family home at 7138 Sharpcrest St., which is going for $1,400 / month. In the home, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, ample natural light, a backyard and garage parking.

Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)

2400 McCue Rd., #128 (Greater Uptown




Next, check out this 881-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 2400 McCue Rd. It's listed for $1,400 / month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a balcony and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a clubhouse, an elevator and secured entry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

3525 Sage Rd., #1206 (Greater Uptown)




Located at 3525 Sage Rd., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,400/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and carpeted floors. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

3255 Las Palmas St., #2,279 (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)




Listed at $1,395 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3255 Las Palmas St. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, a dishwasher and ample natural light.

Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

909 Texas Ave., #C248 (Downtown)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 909 Texas Ave. (at Main St. & Prairie St.). It's listed for $1,385 / month for its 581-square-feet of space.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2800 Kirby Dr., #125A (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)




Here's a 751-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2800 Kirby Dr., which is going for $1,385 / month.

The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and a business center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

