3 new Houston sports bars that will rock your world

HOUSTON, Texas --If you're interested in new Houston sports bars, consider dropping into one of these three new spots. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a new sports bar near you.
Christian's Tailgate
5114 Kirby Dr., West University
Photo: Brittany N./Yelp
The latest outpost of Christian's Tailgate recently expanded to the West U area, moving into the former Amazon Grill location.
The family-friendly sports bar--which has several other locations around Houston--brings its many televisions, expansive menu, and large range of beer to neighborhood sports fans. There are also specials nearly every day of the week as well, including $1 tacos, 50 cent oysters, and $1 mimosas.
With a four-star Yelp rating out 13 reviews, Christian's Tailgate has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Steve D., who reviewed Christian's Tailgate on November 27th, wrote: "My wife had the mid-size cheeseburger and fries. I had the mid-sized Bacon Bacon burger and fries. They were both awesome...Overall, Christian's Tailgate Bar and Grill is well worth visiting and deserves five stars from us."
Jonathan H. noted: "So happy there is a location close to my work now! Had a great time there watching the World Series. It was crowded, but that's nothing crazy for the World Series. Bea was my server and she was awesome!"
Christian's Tailgate is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 11am-midnight.
Stuttgarden Tavern
4002 N. Main St., The Heights
Pepper jack cheese sticks. | Photo: Stuttgarden tavern/Yelp
German-themed sports bar Stuttgarden Tavern moved into the former Skinny Rita's in the Heights. This is the Galveston-based establishment's fourth location in Texas; it also has locations in Texas City and Kemah.
Along with German eats like bratwurst and schnitzel, diners can find classic American fare on the menu, including burgers, sandwiches and tacos. The full-service bar also offers 40 beers on tap, including 10 German beers.
Stuttgarden Tavern currently holds 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Robert D., who reviewed Stuttgarden Tavern on October 22nd, wrote: "Wonderful beer garden. Tons of selection of beer, food was really good and serving staff was excellent."
And Brent G. wrote: "Great place! All the German food is mmgood and I really dig the mac 'n cheese! Beer selection is very good. They rotate a bunch of craft beers on tap and keep the German beers flowing all the time."
Stuttgarden Tavern is open Monday and Tuesday from 4pm-midnight, Saturday from 11am-1am and Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 11am-midnight.
Smoke'n Honey House
8801 N. Lp St., El Dorado / Oates Prairie
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
Smoke'n Honey House--a 14,000-square foot barbecue joint and sports bar--recently debuted in east Houston, and even by Texas standards, it does things big.
The establishment offers seating for 500 diners, who can order from an expansive menu that includes everything from barbecue to burgers to fajitas and steaks. Drinkers can also enjoy their choice from 100 beers: 40 on tap and 60 bottled brews.
And for sports fans, there are 165 televisions.
Yelp users are still warming up to Smoke N Honey House, which currently holds two stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Yelper Mike C., who was one of the first users to visit Smoke N Honey House on September 23rd, wrote: "There were plenty of TVs broadcasting sports and music videos. They have several beers on tap but would like to see double that amount one day. Yeah, I'm a beer guy. "
Stephanie S. noted: "This is really a sports bar with big screens to present the game, and prices are reasonable."
Smoke N Honey House is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-1am, and Sunday from 11am-10pm.