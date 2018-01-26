CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Owner of stolen BBQ pit to thieves: 'I forgive you'

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia speaks with the owners of a BBQ pit stolen from them. They say they forgive the thief. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing a barbecue pit from outside the Park Temple Baptist Church in north Houston on Jan. 22.

"It upset me," said owner Eddie Zaragoza, who bought the pit to help those in need.

Over the years, he's cooked up juicy chicken, ribs, and steaks for countless families.

When 11-year-old Josue Flores was brutally murdered a few streets down from the church back in 2016, Zaragoza was there with the BBQ pit, raising money for the Flores family.

"That's what I thrive for - to cook that food and feed that person," Zaragoza said. "To see the joy."

Zaragoza knows police may never identify the thieves, but his message is still one of compassion.

"I forgive you and God forgives you, too," he explained. "Come on back, we'll feed you back. Everybody has to fall down a little to get back up."
