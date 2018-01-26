EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2231412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a closer look at everything that has happened since Josue Flores' brutal murder in 2016.

Surveillance video shows thieves stealing a barbecue pit from outside the Park Temple Baptist Church in north Houston on Jan. 22."It upset me," said owner Eddie Zaragoza, who bought the pit to help those in need.Over the years, he's cooked up juicy chicken, ribs, and steaks for countless families.When 11-year-old Josue Flores was brutally murdered a few streets down from the church back in 2016, Zaragoza was there with the BBQ pit, raising money for the Flores family."That's what I thrive for - to cook that food and feed that person," Zaragoza said. "To see the joy."Zaragoza knows police may never identify the thieves, but his message is still one of compassion."I forgive you and God forgives you, too," he explained. "Come on back, we'll feed you back. Everybody has to fall down a little to get back up."