DECAPITATION

Man gets life in prison for plant worker's decapitation in Brazoria County

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities have made an arrest after a man was found decapitated in rural Brazoria County in May.

ANGLETON, Texas --
A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of a chemical plant worker whose headless body was found in his pickup truck in Brazoria County.

A judge on Friday handed down a life imprisonment sentence to Zachary Lyn Foyt, who was accused of killing 24-year-old Jubal Dee Alexander II in May 2016.

According to the law enforcement, Alexander's body was found in his truck beneath the Austin Bayou Bridge near Angleton. Investigators said Alexander was working as a contractor at a nearby plant and was living in his vehicle to save money.

The case gained notoriety when authorities found that Alexander had been decapitated and that robbery was ruled out as a motive.

Several weeks after the body was found, investigators received a tip pointing at Foyt as a suspect in the killing. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office learned Foyt escaped to Colorado, where he was taken into custody.

READ MORE: Arrest made in case of man found decapitated in Brazoria County

Foyt was extradited to Texas to face trial in the murder case. He was convicted and then sentenced.

RELATED: Father speaks of son, who was found decapitated

EMBED More News Videos

Jubal Dee Alexander, 24, of Port Arthur was found decapitated earlier this month.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trialsentencingdecapitationmurderAngletonBrazoria County
DECAPITATION
Police seek person of interest after woman found decapitated
Police use new technology to craft image of decapitated woman
Young mother found decapitated and dismembered, police say
Charges dropped for teen accused of decapitating mom
More decapitation
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video