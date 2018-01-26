Authorities in Fort Bend County are trying to make sure a teen who left her home Thursday is safe.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Mya Fields left her home in the 12100 block of Highway 6 at about 3:20 p.m.The sheriff's office said Fields was reported missing, although they believe no indication of foul play exists.She is described as 5'6" and about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black jacket with grey sleeves, and black shoes. She was last seen carrying a black bag.Anyone who has seen the teen is asked to call the sheriff's office at 281-341-4665.