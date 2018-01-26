Now that is a badass photo!

I’m glad they made it to you guys. Send my best to the rest of the crew, stay safe and know that all of us over here are thinking about you and thankful for you. https://t.co/mPYhrEihtk — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 25, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2990000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> J.J. Watt lends support Port Arthur residents still reeling from Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt made a platoon of soldiers in Afghanistan very happy. He sent them each a pair of his shoes.Logan Hatcher tweeted a picture of his new kicks, along with his gear.Hatcher says he struck up a conversation on Twitter with Watt about his shoes last month.The next thing you know, Watt was asking for the shoe size of everyone in Hatcher's unit.Hatcher shared a photo of his shoes and gear on Twitter thanking the defensive star for the rest of the platoon."I'm glad they made it to you guys. Send my best to the rest of the crew, stay safe and know that all of us over here are thinking about you and thankful for you," Watt tweeted.