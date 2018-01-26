Woman jumps into freezing golf course pond to help save man's life after his car plunges in

FRESNO, California --
A woman is being hailed a hero after helping to rescue a man whose car plunged into a copper river golf course pond.

Samantha Krikorian who only spoke with Action News says she was coming home from church when she saw taillights in the water.

Krikorian says she called 911 before hopping the fence and swimming out to the car.

When she got close, the driver was pounding on the car to get out.

Krikorian says she tried several times to break the glass and when she could not she stayed with the man for about 10 minutes in the freezing water before firefighters arrived and pulled him out.

"My first thought, when I saw the vehicle, I have a neighbor that has a similar looking car and she has children," said Krikorian.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment but is expected to be ok.

Police are still investigating how the man lost control of his car.
