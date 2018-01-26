Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a 14-year-old for threatening to commit a "catastrophe" at school.Police said they went to the teen's home in Fayette County after the alleged threat was reported Thursday night by parents.Police found an arsenal of weapons in his bedroom including a semi-automatic rifle, machetes, throwing knives, a crossbow and a bulk of ammunition for all weapons.The boy was taken into custody Friday morning and is facing charges for terroristic threats and weapon possession.His parents are cooperating in the investigation.Meanwhile, there has been a larger police presence at schools in the area.