Fake postal worker among 4 suspects in robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Fake postal worker among 4 suspects in Olney robbery. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

OLNEY, Philadelphia --
An armed suspect dressed as a U.S. postal worker forced a man back into his home after he had just placed a child inside a car, Philadelphia police say.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of North 2nd Street.

Police say a 44-year-old male victim was placing an infant inside a vehicle when he was approached by a man dressed in a U.S. postal uniform.

The suspect suddenly pulled a handgun and forced the victim into his home, police say.

Moments later, surveillance video shows three additional suspects running to the home.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance Video: Postal worker imposter in Olney on January 24, 2018.



Police say the suspects zip-tied and duct taped the victim. They demanded money, while allegedly striking him in the face with a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspects spent approximately 15 minutes ransacking the home before fleeing to awaiting vehicles which were parked on Tabor Road, police say.

Two suspects fled in a newer black Buick Lucerne sedan, while the other two left in a gray Pontiac sedan.

Police say surveillance video captured both vehicles circling the block approximately an hour before the home invasion took place.

The suspects stole cash, an iPhone 7, and the victim's house and car keys.

No shots were fired.

The victim suffered minor injuries. The infant was unharmed.

The first suspect is described as a black male, dark complexion, early to mid-20s, 5'5, muscular build, beard, wearing a U.S. Postal Service uniform, black and white sneakers, dark sunglasses and a dark postal bag.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 5'9", stocky build, wearing a gray and black hooded jacket, black gloves, dark colored pants, black mask, and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as a black male, 6', thin build, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, black gloves, black mask, and tan boots with no laces.

The fourth suspect is described as a black male, 5'10", thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black gloves, black mask and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

Related Topics:
home invasionphiladelphiau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video