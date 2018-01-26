Fake postal worker among 4 suspects in robbery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2987711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance Video: Postal worker imposter in Olney on January 24, 2018.

An armed suspect dressed as a U.S. postal worker forced a man back into his home after he had just placed a child inside a car, Philadelphia police say.It happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of North 2nd Street.Police say a 44-year-old male victim was placing an infant inside a vehicle when he was approached by a man dressed in a U.S. postal uniform.The suspect suddenly pulled a handgun and forced the victim into his home, police say.Moments later, surveillance video shows three additional suspects running to the home.Police say the suspects zip-tied and duct taped the victim. They demanded money, while allegedly striking him in the face with a semi-automatic handgun.The suspects spent approximately 15 minutes ransacking the home before fleeing to awaiting vehicles which were parked on Tabor Road, police say.Two suspects fled in a newer black Buick Lucerne sedan, while the other two left in a gray Pontiac sedan.Police say surveillance video captured both vehicles circling the block approximately an hour before the home invasion took place.The suspects stole cash, an iPhone 7, and the victim's house and car keys.No shots were fired.The victim suffered minor injuries. The infant was unharmed.The first suspect is described as a black male, dark complexion, early to mid-20s, 5'5, muscular build, beard, wearing a U.S. Postal Service uniform, black and white sneakers, dark sunglasses and a dark postal bag.The second suspect is described as a black male, 5'9", stocky build, wearing a gray and black hooded jacket, black gloves, dark colored pants, black mask, and black shoes.The third suspect is described as a black male, 6', thin build, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, black gloves, black mask, and tan boots with no laces.The fourth suspect is described as a black male, 5'10", thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black gloves, black mask and black sneakers.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.