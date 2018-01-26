Neighbors worry about Challenger 7 Memorial Park's future

Neighbors in a small League City community told ABC13 they're worried about Challenger 7 Memorial Park's future. They said a proposed project could eat away at the park's western edge.The park was dedicated to those who perished in the 1986 disaster. Their names remain etched in stone.Eyewitness News sat down with Pamela Hale, Suzan Scruggs, and Mary Sullivan. They live along and close to West Nasa Road 1.They're upset with city leaders about moving forward with plans to build a bridge across Clear Creek. According to plans, the bridge would connect West Nasa Road with Palomino Lane on the southern side of the waterway. Initial discussions called for a four-lane roadway with a multi-million price tag."Preserve what we have," said Sullivan. "There's nothing like this natural environment in the Houston area."ABC13 reached out to city leaders about the residents' fears. City manager John Baumgartner said he understands their concerns. He said the city's growing population has resulted in more congestion.League City is now the most populated municipality in Galveston County.He stressed all the plans are still in their infancy. They hope to work with the public to come up with acceptable solutions."League City is 100,000 people today. It's growing to be 200,000 people," said Baumgartner. "We always look forward to working with the community to find a solution to all the issues that are out there."