Downtown circulator gets more convenient for riders

The GreenLink Ciruclator just extended their hours and made new routes. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Getting around downtown Houston is now a little more convenient thanks to new routes and extended hours for the Greenlink Circulator.

If you've never tried the Greenlink, it's a free, clean-operating Downtown bus service.

The buses have a new look and the routes have changed to hopefully connect more downtown residents, workers and visitors to popular spots throughout the Downtown district.

There are two routes - the Orange Route and the Green Route.

The Orange Route connects you to nightlife and weekend activities. It circulates downtown from the Theater District to Historic Market Square, Minute Maid Park, wrapping around Discovery Green and Toyota Center to Green Street and Main Street Square.

It runs Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. until midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m. until midnight and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. You should see an Orange Route bus every 10 minutes.

The Green Route is for the weekday work crowd. This route has changed some to reach more recently developed residential properties in downtown.

It now travels along Capitol and down Smith passing Houston City Hall, and circling back up Louisiana through the dense office area on the southwest side of Downtown over to the GRB and Discovery Green.

The bus runs Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., every seven to 10 minutes.
