It's the great baby escape.Parents in Britain made a good effort to keep their daughter from leaving her room. They set up not one, but two baby gates."My 2-year-old started climbing her single stair gate now and then so I thought I would put two up," said Wesley Quilty.Quilty thought he could outsmart the tiny tot, but she pulled off the escape with no issues.He captured it all on video.You can see and hear his daughter crying as she climbs over the top baby gate while her dad watched and laughed.We give her parents kudos for trying.