FAMILY & PARENTING

The Great Escape: Parents watch as daughter climbs two baby gates to get out of room

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents watch as daughter escapes from 2 baby gates (KTRK)

It's the great baby escape.

Parents in Britain made a good effort to keep their daughter from leaving her room. They set up not one, but two baby gates.

"My 2-year-old started climbing her single stair gate now and then so I thought I would put two up," said Wesley Quilty.

Quilty thought he could outsmart the tiny tot, but she pulled off the escape with no issues.

He captured it all on video.

You can see and hear his daughter crying as she climbs over the top baby gate while her dad watched and laughed.

We give her parents kudos for trying.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familychildrenparentingviral videocaught on video
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video