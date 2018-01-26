Caught on camera: Deputy saves woman choking on potato chip

A deputy happened to be in the right place at the right time for a woman who choked on a potato chip inside a deli.Angelica Sandoval drank lemonade to try to force down the chip stuck in her throat. She is seen on video gasping for air."All of a sudden I felt like I couldn't breathe. I wanted to ask for help, but I couldn't," Sandoval said.Her co-worker at the deli tried to use the Heimlich maneuver, which didn't work until Deputy Gregg Ramseyer stepped in to try it himself.After more than a minute, Sandoval was able to breathe again.Ramseyer was in the deli to check out the shop's surveillance video after a hit-and-run that happened outside.Sandoval and Ramseyer ran into each other a few weeks after the choking incident."And that's when I told him, 'Thank you so much for saving my life, you're my hero' and he's like 'no problem,'" Sandoval said.