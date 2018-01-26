Caught on camera: Deputy saves woman choking on potato chip

SALEM, Oregon (KTRK) --A deputy happened to be in the right place at the right time for a woman who choked on a potato chip inside a deli.
Angelica Sandoval drank lemonade to try to force down the chip stuck in her throat. She is seen on video gasping for air.
"All of a sudden I felt like I couldn't breathe. I wanted to ask for help, but I couldn't," Sandoval said.
Her co-worker at the deli tried to use the Heimlich maneuver, which didn't work until Deputy Gregg Ramseyer stepped in to try it himself.
After more than a minute, Sandoval was able to breathe again.
Ramseyer was in the deli to check out the shop's surveillance video after a hit-and-run that happened outside.
Sandoval and Ramseyer ran into each other a few weeks after the choking incident.
"And that's when I told him, 'Thank you so much for saving my life, you're my hero' and he's like 'no problem,'" Sandoval said.