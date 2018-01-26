EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2983473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amazon's Alexa has opinions about the Super Bowl.

Super tight Super Bowl security starts today in Minneapolis.Dozens of cameras, two miles of fences and 100 police dogs are just some of the protections added before Super Bowl 52.Officials say coverage will be a mix of the high visibility security in Santa Clara in 2016 and the more undercover security we had here in Houston last year for the Super Bowl.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared a photo on Twitter Thursday of some of his K9 teams in Minnesota."We are paying it forward as Houston police Sgt. Paul Bonar and Officer Glen Mayo and their explosive detection K9s are in Minneapolis, MN for Super Bowl LII. We wish our friends @MinneapolisPD the best!"The big game is Feb. 4 between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.