C&D store burned in Baytown fire opens new building today

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --People in Baytown will once again be able to get their favorite breakfast tacos at a small business that was destroyed by a fire.
C&D Grocery and Bakery opened a new building Friday morning at 501 W. Main St. just weeks after their previous building burned down in a fire on Jan. 3.
The damage is estimated at $500,000, but the family says it feels like a whole lot more.
The call came in just before 1 a.m. for heavy flames at the business in the 2500 block of Main Street.
When crews arrived on the scene the fire was too intense for firefighters to enter the building.
Fire officials worked to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings.
A part of the roof of the store collapsed and bricks from the sides of the building caved in from the fire damage.
The structure is very unstable.
It is believed the fire started in the back of the building where the kitchen is located.
The building was first constructed in 1944.