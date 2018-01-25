POWER TO PUERTO RICO: Families anxiously wait for re-connection

With viral videos from the island showing residents celebrate power coming back, many people in Puerto Rico anxiously wait to have lights turned on again.The capital San Juan is surging back to normalcy with businesses back with power.However, families in remote parts of the territory wait. For those people, it has been four months since last spark of power surged through light bulbs and air conditioning.In the video above, Eyewitness News anchor Ilona Carson visits with those families and follows CenterPoint Energy crews as they make it out to the remote parts of Puerto Rico.