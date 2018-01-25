Port Arthur, Texas today visiting and helping with the distribution of food and supplies that has been happening since the hurricane thanks to your incredibly generous donations. This truck is one of many new mobile food pantries we’ve been able to provide. pic.twitter.com/hgZskVv88F — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 25, 2018

Houston Texans' J.J. Watt is continuing his efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.Earlier Thursday, the superstar helped distribute food and supplies to residents across Port Arthur.In a series of social media posts, Watt documented the visit with a truck full of items."This truck is one of many new mobile food pantries we've been able to provide," Watt said in a tweet.Watt has been named a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his excellence on and off the field.