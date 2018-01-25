SPORTS

From cleats to hoops: Texans players to join Harlem Globetrotters in game this weekend

Texans players to participate in Harlem Globetrotters game. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) --
Several Houston Texans players are trading in their cleats for a game of basketball with the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters.

Throw the football away, it's time for some hoops!

Texans' Jadeveon Clowney, Benardrick McKinney, Kareem Jackson, Andre Hal, DJ Reader and Johnathan Joseph will participate in the Globetrotters game in Houston on Friday.

What do you think? Can the Texans keep up with the mix of tricks from the Globetrotters?
