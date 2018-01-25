Police: Man armed with hatchet orders dog to attack officers

Police say it all started as part of a road rage incident.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man is accused of arming himself with a hatchet and ordering his pit bull to attack police officers.

Newark police were responding to a case of road rage Wednesday when they say they found the suspect sitting in his car.


As officers approached, police say the man opened his car door and ordered his dog to attack the officers, while also holding a hatchet in his hand.

The officers were able to subdue the man and secure the dog inside a police car. The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Two officers were treated for injuries they say they suffered when the man bit them.


The suspect has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Additional charges are expected.
