FOOD & DRINK

'Yogurtland' Brings Frozen Treats To Westchase

A new spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Yogurtland, the new arrival is located at 2550 CityWest Blvd. in Westchase.

This newcomer--a Southern California-based chain with locations in over 20 states--specializes in soft-serve frozen yogurt made from "pure California milk without antibiotics or added hormones."

On the menu, expect to see signature flavors like pina colada, Oreo cookies and cream, pistachio, salted caramel pecan, toasted coconut, and strawberry lemonade sorbet.

There are Sumatra and espresso iced coffee drinks and creamy cheesecake on offer, too. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Yogurtland is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Melissa H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "The place is clean. Yogurt is incredibly cheap with only 49 cents/ounce. There are a variety of yogurt flavors with many toppings to choose from."

Yelper Nikhil G. added: "Good ambience, convinient location and delicious yogurt."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yogurtland is open daily from 11am-10pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos